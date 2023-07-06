Celebrity News

Kevin Costner's estranged wife ordered to leave home by the end of the month in midst of divorce battle

Christine Baumgartner has until July 31 to vacate the home, according to documents filed Wednesday

David Livingston/Getty Images

Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner must move out of the Santa Barbara-area home they shared, a judge ruled, saying that her claims the actor was trying to unfairly kick her out are "without merit."

Baumgartner has until July 31 to vacate the home, according to documents filed Wednesday.

Baumgartner filed for divorce on May 1 after 18 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. In a May 2 statement, Costner said "circumstances beyond his control" resulted in him "having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action."

Kevin Costner and his wife Christine are calling it quits. TMZ first reported the news on Tuesday, reporting that Christine filed for divorce on Monday citing “irreconcilable differences.” “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action. We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time,” the “Yellowstone” actor’s rep said in a statement.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

