Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Saddle Up for Romantic Date

Giddy up because it looks like Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are quickly becoming each other's ride or dies.

The couple saddled up for a horseback riding date at the Hidden Hills Equestrian Ranch in California on April 2. For the occasion, the supermodel channeled her inner cowgirl in denim jeans, a white tank top and a blue-and-black flannel button-up. Meanwhile, the rapper donned dark pants, a white tee and a beige jacket.

During the outing, Bad Bunny was seen riding on a horse as Jenner—an avid equestrian who once aspired to be a professional rider—led them around the paddock. "The Kardashians" star also spent some time riding solo on the ranch before she and the "Dakiti" hitmaker hopped on the same horse together.

Hitting a local trail, the 27-year-old took the reins while the singer, 29, wrapped his arm around her from behind.

The romantic outing is the latest in a series of sightings of the duo for the new couple. Back in February, Jenner and Bad Bunny enjoyed dinner with pals Hailey and Justin Bieber in Beverly Hills. The following month, the pair were out again with friends—including Jenner's sister Kylie Jenner—to grab a late-night meal in West Hollywood. Again, they were spotted leaving Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Oscars 2023 after-party days later.

While neither have publicly spoken out about their relationship, Bad Bunny seemingly threw shade at Jenner's ex, Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker, on the track "Coco Chanel," which features Eladio Carrión.

"Yo no soy malo, nah, bebé, eso e' un gimmick / Pero el sol de PR calienta má' que el de Phoenix / Ella lo sabe," he rapped, which translates to, "I'm not bad, baby that's a gimmick / But the sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than in Phoenix / She knows it."