An actor, doctor, avid Dodger fan and now a Walk of Fame star recipient.

Ken Jeong received his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Wednesday for his acting career, which includes several movies, including “The Hangover,” as well as TV shows like NBC’s “Community.”

Jeong expressed gratitude for his fans, saying he does not have to use his medical license again.

"But because of (the fans), I never have to go back," Jeong said. "I'm not the funniest guy in the world, I'm not the most talented guy … But I'm the most grateful guy."

Jeong, who did his residency at UCLA and worked as a physician at Kaiser Permanente for several years before starting his film and TV career, said his first acting class at Duke University, where he received his undergraduate degree, sparked the fire in his heart.

"I didn't know if it was possible," Jeong recalled.

The ceremony took place on Vine Street near Hollywood Boulevard as his 95-year-old father, whom Jeong called his role model, and his mother joined him from North Carolina.

Jeong also thanked his wife for supporting his dream of acting.

"She was the first to insist that I quit my day job to pursue acting the whole time," Jeong said. "She said, 'I married a comedian. I married an entertainer at heart. You have to do it.'"

Randall Park, another Korean American actor, who starred in ABC’s “Fresh off the Boat,” also spoke at the event, calling him a true champion for the Asian American community.

"Ken also loves his comedy community, his medical community. He loves his country, he loves his city. He loves his beautiful family. The reason why I love Ken so much is because he's also a great friend," Park said.

Jeong’s “Community” castmate Joel McHale and Robin Thicke, who is on the panel of Jeong’s singing competition show, “The Masked Singer," also attended the event to congratulate their friend.

"Nobody on this planet works harder than Ken. He takes talent and work, and puts it," McHale described as he also spoke at the event.

Jeong, a Korean American born in Detroit, graduated from Duke University before moving on to get a medical degree from the University of North Carolina.

Jeong completed his internal medicine residency in New Orleans while developing his comedy.

Jeong won the Big Easy Laff Off, which was judged by former NBC Entertainment President Brandon Tartikoff and Improv founder Budd Friedman, who both urged Jeong to move to Los Angeles.

Once in Los Angeles, he began performing regularly at the Hollywood Improv and the Laugh Factory.

Jeong made his acting debut by portraying a doctor on a 1997 episode of the USA Network New Orleans-set crime drama, “The Big Easy.”' A breakthrough came when filmmaker Judd Apatow cast him as a short-tempered doctor who helps E! reporter Alison Scott (Katherine Heigl) give birth in a hospital in the 2007 romantic comedy “Knocked Up.''

Jeong had his first major role, opposite Paul Rudd and Seann William Scott, as the villain in the 2008 comedy “Role Models.'' That same year, he also appeared in cult comedy hits “Pineapple Express”' and “Step Brothers.”

Jeong appeared as Asian mobster Mr. Chow in the 2009 sleeper-hit comedy “The Hangover,'' which brought him MTV Movie Awards nominations for best villain and a Teen Choice Award for choice movie villain.

He reprised the role in “The Hangover Part II,'' released in 2011, receiving a Teen Choice Award nomination as best male scene stealer, and in “The Hangover Part III,'' released in 2013.

Jeong's other movie credits include “Crazy Rich Asians,'' “My Spy,'' “Transformers: Dark of the Moon,” “The Duff,'' “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween" and "Couples Retreat.'' He has supplied voices for the animated films “Over The Moon,'' “Scoob,” “Lady And The Tramp'' and "My Little Pony.''

Jeong hosts the Fox mystery music game show, “I Can See Your Voice.'' He will star in the Dec. 3 episode of the Fox crime anthology, “Accused,'' as a kind-hearted jewelry store owner who confronts his wife's secret past.

City News Service contributed to this report.