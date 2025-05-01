celebrity couples

Kelly Stafford weighs in on Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson interview

Kelly Stafford defended Jordon Hudson after she faced criticism for interjecting during boyfriend Bill Belichick’s recent interview with "CBS Sunday Morning."

By Will Reid | E! Online

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Originally appeared on E! Online

Jordon Hudson has a notable new supporter.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Amid the fallout from the 24-year-old’s interjection during boyfriend Bill Belichick’s April 27 interview with "CBS Sunday Morning’s" Tony Dokoupil, football WAG Kelly Stafford defended Hudson's right to speak up.

"I think it’s fair game both ways," she said during the May 1 episode of her podcast "The Morning After." "If she doesn’t want to talk about it, then they don’t have to talk about it."

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

On the other hand, Stafford — who wed NFL quarterback Matthew Stafford in 2015 — agreed when her cohost Hank Winchester deemed the former cheerleader’s remark "unacceptable" and suggested that the couple should have expected the line of questioning given their increased public profile.

"You never really saw him much in the social media platform stuff," Stafford observed, "and now he’s everywhere with her."

She continued, "I do think there is a little bit of responsibility for her knowing that questions are going to be asked, because they are so public with their relationship."

Entertainment News

concerts 4 hours ago

The 2025 Citi Concert Series lineup is here! See who will hit the plaza this summer

Celebrity News 6 hours ago

Russell Brand granted conditional bail after appearing in London court on rape charges

READ Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman Defend Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Amid Backlash

Days after the interview, Belichick — who is 49 years Hudson's senior — said in a statement to E! News that his "expectation" for the interview to focus on his new memoir "was not honored," despite his efforts to steer the conversation back to the book.

“After this occurred several times, Jordon, with whom I share both a personal and professional relationship, stepped in to reiterate that point to help refocus the discussion,” the former New England Patriots coach, 73, said in the April 30 statement released through the University of North Carolina, where he now works. “She was not deflecting any specific question or topic but simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track.”

The same day, CBS issued a statement of its own, insisting it was promised “a wide-ranging interview” with the sports legend prior to the sitdown.

“There were no preconditions or limitations to this conversation,” the broadcaster said in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter). “This was confirmed repeatedly with his publisher before the interview took place and after it was completed.”

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

celebrity couples
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us