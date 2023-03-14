Kelly Clarkson isn't afraid to share the reality of her divorce.

The "Because of You" singer recently reflected on her split from Brandon Blackstock, the father of her children River, 8, and Remington, 6. Clarkson said that River and Remington sometimes tell her the heartbreaking truth of how they feel about their parents' divorce.

"I literally ask my kids every night when we're snuggling, 'Are you happy? And if you're not, what could make you happier?'" Clarkson explained during the March 13 episode of "The Angie Martinez IRL Podcast." "Sometimes they'll say, especially the past two years, and it kills me and I want them to be honest, so I don't ever say, 'Oh god, don't tell me that,' but a lot of times it would be like, 'You know, I'm just really sad. I wish mommy and daddy were in the same house.'"

Explaining that "they're really honest about it," Clarkson shared why she's glad they're candid: "I'm raising that kind of individual. I want you to be honest with me."

While hearing that from her children may be hard, Clarkson said she can understand her little ones' feelings because she grew up in a similar situation.

"I just sit there and I'm like, 'I get it. I'm from a divorced family as well. I get it. That sucks. But we're going to work it out. And you are so loved by both of us,'" Clarkson noted. "I think communicating with them and not treating them—not treating them like an adult, because they're not—but not treating them like a child. They're not small feelings. Those are huge feelings, and those are huge emotions."

Clarkson and Blackstock split in June 2020 after seven years of marriage. The Voice star, who filed for the divorce, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their breakup at the time. According to court documents obtained by E! News, the former couple officially finalized their divorce in March 2022.

Not only do Clarkson's children tell her how they feel about the dynamic, but they also pick her brain as well.

"My kids ask me all the time, 'So you don't love him anymore?'" Clarkson shared. "I'm like, 'No, I don't know if that goes away.'"

As for new love in the future, Clarkson said that she is open to romance, but has firm plans to never marry again.

"I won't be getting married," the musician declared. "In my life, I've been through a couple of divorces in my own family as a kid. I would love to fall in love. I would love to find someone and fall in love and do that thing, but I have children and that's why I say [that.]"

Clarifying that she's not fully "against marriage," Clarkson said she simply has her children in mind.

"I didn't have the most positive experience with step-situations and re-marrying and I didn't have the most positive situation growing up," she said. "I will not do that to my children. I would love to fall in love, but I don't want another dude in my house with my children."