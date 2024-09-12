Katy Perry reveals her and Orlando Bloom's daughter Daisy looks just like this fictional character

Originally appeared on E! Online

Katy Perry might need to book a room at the Plaza Hotel for her daughter.

The "California Gurls" singer — who delighted fans while picking up the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards Sept. 11 — revealed that her and Orlando Bloom's daughter Daisy Dove Bloom has quite the literary doppelgänger.

"She has hair like Eloise," Perry said on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up Sept. 11, referencing the iconic Eloise children's book series about a little girl with wild blonde hair who lives at the Plaza Hotel in New York City with her nanny, her pug and her turtle. She continued, "She's got such a strong will. She's a king."

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

And while sharing insight into how she and Bloom — who she's been engaged to since 2019 — planned to expand their family, she explained they were very "intentional about having her."

"She had some good karma coming to us," the 39-year-old said about the 4-year-old. "She is such our gift and she is such a blessing."

But while Daisy Bloom looks like she would love to run through the hallways of the Plaza, one thing she is a big fan of is watching her mom on stage — and most recently was obsessed with Perry's drone butterflies during rehearsals.

"She was so excited," the singer recalled. "She's never seen anything like that, and I was catching 'em and she's like, 'I want to catch one.'"

And after she and the drone butterflies performed at the VMAs, the "Teenage Dreams" singer also gave a shoutout to her daughter while accepting her Vanguard Award, saying from the stage, "For my Daisy, the only flowers I'll ever need."

From Daisy Bloom watching the rehearsals to Orlando Bloom presenting her with the MTV honor, it was a full family affair.

"You fell in love with her as Katy Perry," he gushed on stage, "I fell in love with her as Katheryn Hudson."

"The Pirates of the Caribbean" star noted that while her fans around the world know her "as a global superstar," he knows her "as a mother, as a partner who brings that same sense of love and joy to our family."

"She loves with her whole heart and it's kind of irresistible," the 47-year-old added. "Congratulations on this honor, baby, I'm so proud of you."

The 2024 MTV VMAs was a huge night in music, with so many standout performances and big wins. Access Hollywood is breaking down the major performances, speeches and victories of the night.