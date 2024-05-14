Originally appeared on E! Online

Katy Perry wasn't going to let this name blunder be the one that got away.

The "Teenage Dreams" singer shared that her daughter with Orlando Bloom, Daisy Dove, 3, recently started calling her by her stage name — a development she's not exactly pleased about.

"She called me Katy Perry yesterday," Perry said HSN's "The List with Debbie D" May 9. "I was like 'Uh uh girl, I'm mama to you.' She's like, ‘You're also Katy Perry.' I'm like, 'Uh uh. I'm mama. Don't you call me Katy Perry, I'm mama!'"

And while Daisy — who made a rare appearance on American Idol's Mother's Day episode — has clearly taken to her mom's pop star alter ego , the "Roar" singer isn't sure if music is in her daughter's future.

"I care about whatever she wants to do. No pressure. Just whatever makes her happy," Perry explained. "She'll probably be artistic in some way. She's gonna be a leader."

And that's not the only insight into life with the little one that the 39-year-old shared. Perry — who was born Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson — also shed some light on the decision to name her daughter Daisy Dove.

"I like the alliteration of the DD," she explained. "But Dove is peace, I want her to be a peace maker. Even though she is just wild and fun and crazy, I just think there's a peace that I want to surround her and for her exude."

Of course, all of those wishes come from a place of maternal love, an emotion Perry shared she only truly understood once she had her own kid.

"Today I told my mother that the day I realized how much she loved me is the day I had my own daughter, Daisy Dove," she wrote on Instagram May 12 in honor of Mother's Day. "There is nothing like a Mother's love… never take it for granted… Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers and caretakers — any way you come."

Daisy is the only daughter of Perry and fiancé Orlando, who also shares son Flynn, 13, with ex Miranda Kerr.

Katy Perry has been working hard in the studio on her upcoming sixth album.