Katy Perry edits Harrison Butker's controversial commencement speech to kick off Pride Month

Katy Perry kicked off Pride Month by posting a heavily edited version of Harrison Butker’s viral commencement speech, changing key messages of the controversial address.

Butker made headlines for a speech he delivered at Benedictine College May 11 that highlighted his views on gender roles, birth control, surrogacy, Pride Month and more topics. TODAY.com published a full transcript of the speech here.

On June 1, which marks the start of a month dedicated to celebrating and supporting the LGBTQ+ community, Perry shared an edited version of the Kansas City Chiefs kicker’s recent remarks on Instagram.

In the edited video, Butker’s words from different parts of his speech are spliced together to say, “For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment. You should be proud of all that you have achieved to this point in your young lives. How many of you are sitting here now about to cross this stage and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you’re going to get in your career? I would venture to guess that the women here today are going to lead successful careers in the world.”

The edited and rewritten speech continues: “I say all of this to you because I have seen it firsthand. How much happier someone can be supporting women and not saying that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world. The road ahead is bright. Things are changing, society is shifting and people, young and old, are embracing diversity, equity and inclusion.”

In the modified clip, Butker's words are also edited to wish the crowd a happy Pride Month.

“I want to say Happy Pride Month to all of you, and congratulations Class of 2024!” Butker was edited to say.

In the caption, Perry wrote, “Fixed this for my girls, my graduates, and my gays — you can do anything.”

She added, “Congratulations and happy pride,” before including a Pride flag, a transgender flag and an orange heart emoji.

TODAY.com has reached out to representatives for Butker and Perry for comment on the edited video.

Butker’s original speech to the students of Benedictine College did not contain the same views and message.

During Butker's commencement speech, he said, in part, “For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment. You should be proud of all that you have achieved to this point in your young lives. I want to speak directly to you briefly because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you. How many of you are sitting here now about to cross this stage and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career? Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.”

The NFL player also seemingly criticized Pride Month. He applauded Catholic pride as “not the deadly sin sort of pride that has an entire month dedicated to it, but the true God-centered pride that is cooperating with the Holy Ghost to glorify him.”

Many have weighed in on Butker’s remarks and called him out. Some people responded to the kicker's speech on the Kansas City Chiefs Instagram page, commenting jabs about needing a man's permission to watch games, for example.

A group of nuns associated with Benedictine College reacted to the speech, too.

In a statement shared to Facebook by the Benedictine Sisters of Mount St. Scholastica — described as a founding institution and sponsor of the college — the nuns said they “do not believe that Harrison Butker’s comments in his 2024 Benedictine College commencement address represent the Catholic, Benedictine, liberal arts college that our founders envisioned and in which we have been so invested.”

The statement said, in part, “Instead of promoting unity in our church, our nation, and the world, his comments seem to have fostered division. One of our concerns was the assertion that being a homemaker is the highest calling for a woman.”

The NFL also responded, clarifying that Butker’s opinions do not reflect the league’s stance. Jonathan Beane, the NFL’s senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer, said in a statement obtained by TODAY.com that the kicker “gave a speech in his personal capacity.”

“His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger,” Beane said.

Butker reacted to the backlash, as well. He commented on the matter while attending a Courage Under Fire gala in Nashville, Tennessee.

“The theme for tonight’s gala, ‘Courage Under Fire,’ was decided many months ago, but it now seems providential that this would be the theme after what we have all witnessed these past two weeks,” Butker said. “If it wasn’t clear that the timeless Catholic values are hated by many, it is now. Over the past few days, my beliefs or what people think I believe have been the focus of countless discussions around the globe.”

He said his “beliefs” were met with a “shocking level of hate.”

“The more I’ve talked about what I value most, which is my Catholic faith, the more polarizing I have become," he said. "It’s a decision I’ve consciously made, and one I do not regret at all."

