Katie Holmes gives rare comment on daughter Suri starting college: ‘I remember being this age'

Is Suri Cruise heading toward a creative future like her performing parents, Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise?

The famously private 18-year-old revealed which college she will attend this fall on a friend's TikTok video. (The video has since been taken down.)

In the video, which was captioned “LaG commitment day” (for Fiorello H. LaGuardia performing arts high school in New York City), Suri and her pals displayed sweaters that featured the names of colleges they would each attend in the fall. The Hannah Montana (aka Miley Cyrus) song “I’ll Always Remember You” played in the background.

In the video, Suri was sporting a red Carnegie Mellon University sweater. The Pittsburgh college just so happens to have a prestigious performing arts department, which may suggest that the incoming freshman could pursue a career in entertainment.

The teenager's vocals have already been featured in two of her mom's projects: 2022’s “Alone Together” and 2023’s “Rare Objects.”

Holmes discussed those family work opportunities in a 2023 interview with Glamour. "I hope she always does something on my films. I always ask her." She added, "It was very meaningful to me to have her there, because she’s my heart."

Holmes herself was granted admission to Columbia University after she graduated high school, but she put her college plans on the back burner when she started booking acting jobs, like her breakout role as intelligent and acerbic Joey Potter on "Dawson's Creek."

Now 45 and a soon-to-be empty nester, Holmes said in a recent interview with Town & Country, “I’m proud of my daughter. Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I’m really proud of her and I’m happy. I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It’s exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that.”

