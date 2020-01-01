Kathy Griffin Gets Married With Help From Lily Tomlin The comedian started off the new year in an unforgettable way—by getting married

Congratulations are in order for Kathy Griffin.

The comedian started off the new year in an unforgettable way—by getting married. After the clock struck midnight and 2020 began, the TV personality tied the knot with Randy Bick. "We officially got married early this morning," Griffin confirmed on Twitter, noting she would later upload a video of the ceremony, "just under 14 minutes," to YouTube. "We are editing out the vows because we wanted those to be private and for us. The rest of it is just adorable."

"Such an incredible moment in our lives," Bick tweeted. "I love you!"

Griffin had another surprise up her sleeve as the ceremony was officiated by none other than "Grace and Frankie" star and fellow comedian Lily Tomlin. "Yes, that is the great Lily Tomlin as our officiant and you will enjoy her wife, Jane Wagner, chatting in the background," she told fans on social media.

"What was supposed to be a shallow, 'toot it and boot it' one-night stand has grown and flourished to something far more meaningful," Tomlin read as she began the ceremony, referencing the couple's near-decade-long romance, which included a short split in November 2018. "They stayed together. Then they couldn't stay away from one another."

As another nod to their long relationship, the star donned a gown she previously sported on their "first formal date" in September 2011 and posted a throwback photo to prove it.

"I asked Randy to pick out which ever one of my long dresses was his favorite for any reason," she explained. "He picked out this dress and showed me this photo. Romance is hotttt again."

And, for those wondering if the surprise event was just all a "bit," Griffin, who was previously married to Matt Moline, had the perfect punchline.

"NOT a bit," she tweeted. "But there will be humorous elements to the ceremony. I'll probably post a minute of it before we go to bed and finally consummate our relationship after eight years."

Congratulations to the newlyweds.

This article first appeared on eonline.com. More on eonline: