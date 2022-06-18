Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares First Photos of Baby No. 2 With Chris Pratt

Meet Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt!

On June 18, Katherine Schwarzenegger shared on Instagram the first photos of her and husband Chris Pratt's second daughter. The couple announced last month that on May 21, Schwarzenegger gave birth, who joins big sister Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt, 22 months.

While keeping up with the couple's policy of not publicly showing their daughters' faces online, the proud mom shared a selfie showing herself holding baby Eloise and an image of the child sitting on her lap while wearing a white and gray striped bodysuit and matching baby doll shoe-patterned socks with pink bows.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and ex Maria Shriver also posted photos of bottles of breast milk, a Moses basket sitting beside a vase of pink and white roses, a gift of lactation cookies, a latte with smiley face art and a shot of Chris cooking in a kitchen. Katherine captioned her post, "May &June."

Chris Pratt's Best Roles

Eloise is Pratts' third child. "The Jurassic World" actor also shares 9-year-old son Jack Pratt with ex-wife Anna Farris.