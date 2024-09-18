Kate Middleton reaches new milestone after completing chemotherapy treatment

Originally appeared on E! Online

Kate Middleton has a new cause for celebration.

One week after sharing that she had completed her chemotherapy treatments, the Princess of Wales has officially returned to her royal duties.

"She held a meeting at Windsor Castle with advisers working on her Early Years campaign," royal reporter Richard Palmer shared to X, formerly Twitter, Sept. 17, "to give children a better start in the first five years of their lives.

Middleton 's dedication to childhood development has been one of her main focuses, especially after she launched The Royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood in 2021.

The meeting was confirmed in the Court Circular — the official record of royal engagements — and is only the third time Middleton has been mentioned in the records since stepping away from public duties earlier this year due to her cancer diagnosis, according to ITV.

The 42-year-old announced that she had completed chemotherapy in a video shared to social media Sept. 10, in which she detailed that "the last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family."

Middleton — who shares Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, with husband Prince William —added, "The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you. With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."

And while she is slowly returning to her duties, she stressed that staying "cancer-free is now my focus."

"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she explained. "I am, however, looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."

Middleton also thanked the public for their support during her journey, saying that she and William "have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time."

"Everyone's kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling," she continued. "To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey — I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright."

Following Middleton's happy news, William shared his own update, telling residents of Llanelli, South Wales during a Sept. 10 visit, "It's good news, but there is still a long way to go."