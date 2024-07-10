Kate Beckinsale explains reason behind 6-week hospital stay while clapping back at commenter

Kate Beckinsale is sharing some insight into her hospitalization from months ago.

On July 8, the actor posted a video of herself in a pink crop top, matching swimsuit bottoms, black platform boots and a giant black bow on top of her hair, joking about the internet trolls who comment on her looks.

However, the rude comments continued with one person writing, “Go do some squats @katebeckinsale I think your a-- ran away.”

That’s when the “Underworld” actor fired back, sharing why she had been in the hospital for six weeks and lost weight.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

“No, actually, I watched my stepfather die quite shockingly, my mother has stage 4 cancer, and I lost a lot of weight from stress and grief, quite quickly,” she began. “And then I was in the hospital for six weeks because the grief had burned a hole in my esophagus which made me vomit copious amounts of blood, and I found eating very hard.”

She added that she had “just worked very very hard on a movie that was actually quite triggering because it also involved the theme of the death of my father.”

The actor wrote that she was “not concerned about what you think about my ass. Maybe you should worry about your own f------ ass,” before suggesting to shove something up with “like a large pineapple or a brick.”

TODAY.com has reached out to Beckinsale for additional comment.

Earlier this year in January, Beckinsale announced the death of her stepfather, Roy Battersby, per People. She’s since paid tribute to him over the last couple of months, including on his birthday in April.

On June 16, she sent a message to those whose fathers have died. She explained that her biological father, Richard Beckinsale, died when she was 5 and how her stepfather then came into her life.

Back in March, Beckinsale posted a slideshow that included photos of herself in a hospital bed. One included a close-up of her teary-eyed face.

At the time she didn’t explain why she was in the hospital but did note that she and her mother, Judy Loe, were sick.

“Thank you to those that love us and support us when it’s s--- and try to make sure there are some bits that aren’t. And for looking after our dogs when we can’t, and lead us to remember happy things when we can’t. And turn up when we are sick and sit with us... And send balloons and check in and pull us out of wells with love.”

In the past months, she's also clapped back at people who have made comments about her appearance. In May, she called out the “insidious bullying” and addressed the rumors that she had plastic surgery.

“Every time I post anything — and by the way, this has been the case since I was about 30 — I am accused of having had unrecognizable surgery /using Botox using fillers /being obsessed with looking younger, and it’s really such a tiresome and subtly vicious way to bully a person,” she wrote, in part. “I don’t actually do any of those things.”

She also wrote that she knows the bullying “it’s going to stop,” but hoped that it would.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: