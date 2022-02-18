Kanye ‘Ye' West Files Official Response After Kim Kardashian Requests to Be Legally Single

Kanye "Ye" West is making legal moves in his ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the 44-year-old rapper has filed an opposition to his estranged wife's request for bifurcation, in which she asks the court to declare her legally single as she continues to work on a divorce settlement. In the documents, a lawyer for West states that "Kim's motion should be denied without prejudice so that Kim can refile it with the mandatory corrections and requested conditions set forth in the proposed judgment. Alternatively, a hearing regarding these additional conditions should be set."

E! News has reached out to Kardashian's legal team and has not heard back.

The legal development comes nearly year after Kardashian, 41, first filed for divorce. In documents submitted on Feb. 19, 2021, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" alum cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split and requested joint legal and physical custody of her four children with West: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

In December, Kim's legal team filed paperwork asking the court for her marital status to be dissolved given that the SKIMS mogul "has no desire to reconcile" with Ye.

"Irreconcilable differences have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, and there is no possibility of saving the marriage through counseling or other means," read the documents, which were obtained by E! News. "The continued maintenance of technical marital status between [Kardashian] and [West] serves no useful purpose, and there is no reason to maintain the legal relationship."

The filing further claimed that West had been "been non-responsive" to Kardashian's attempts to "move this case forward to a speedy and amicable resolution." The filing also stated that Kardashian will agree to "any conditions" the court wishes to impose in order to divorce her ex.

For her part, Kardashian has moved on romantically since splitting with West. She has been dating Pete Davidson since November, with a source recently telling E! News that members of the Kardashian family "love this new relationship for Kim."

"Pete is getting close with Kim's family and they really like him," an insider said. "They just want Kim to be happy and he has made her very happy."

As for West, he has been vocal about wanting to reconcile with Kim, including publicly asking her to "run right back" to him and seemingly sending the star a truckload of roses on Valentine's Day. In an interview with Hollywood Unlocked in January, West confirmed that he had bought a house across the street from Kardashian's Hidden Hills home so that he could be close to their kids.

"My solace comes from seeing my kids and getting a solid schedule," he said. "That's why I even got the house."