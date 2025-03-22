Justin Bieber working on ‘anger issues' while supporting Hailey Bieber

Originally appeared on E! Online

Justin Bieber has shared new details about his personal struggles after standing by his wife Hailey Bieber.

The "STAY" singer wrote on Instagram March 22, "I got anger issues too, but I wanna grow and not react so much smh."

Justin Bieber, who included in his post a pic of who appears to be his and Hailey Bieber's 7-month-old son Jack Blues Bieber doing tummy time, shared another candid message hours later.

"I think I hate myself sometimes when I feel myself start to become inauthentic," he wrote, alongside a video of himself jamming with friends in a home studio. Then I remember we’re all being made to think we're not enough but I still hate when I change myself to please people."

Justin Bieber made his comments one day after he and Hailey Bieber were photographed on a sushi dinner date in West Hollywood. Also that day, Justin Bieber reshared on a January 2019 post from his wife, in which she wrote about her own challenges.

"No matter how amazing life may look from the outside I struggle," the Rhode founder said in her message, posted several months after the she and the "Sorry" singer married following a whirlwind romance. "I’m insecure, I’m fragile, I’m hurting, I have fears, I have doubts, I have anxiety, I get sad, I get angry."

Hailey Bieber continued, "I have had more days than I can count where I’ve found myself scrolling through Instagram comparing myself, comparing my looks, feeling like I’m not good enough feeling like I lack so many things and really struggling to be confident in who I am because I constantly feel like I’m just not good enough. Every single day is a confidence battle for me."

The Grammy winner has been posting about his personal struggles on social media more often in recent weeks amid heightened scrutiny over the couple's marriage and rumors of hard drug use — which his rep has denied.

Justin Bieber has been open about his journey with addiction. In his 2020 docushort "Justin Bieber: Sessions," he said that by age 19, he began using drugs like MDMA and hallucinogenic mushrooms regularly and that he ultimately stopped using substances because he felt like he "was dying."

He also said he was committed to his recovery. "I know, ultimately, it's not only for me," he said, "but being the best me is going to help me be the best husband, the best father, the best friend I can possibly be."