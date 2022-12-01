Julie Chrisley Says She ‘Worries All the Time' in 1st Podcast Episode Since Sentencing

Julie Chrisley speaks about her worries in the latest episode of the podcast “Chrisley Confessions," entitled “Unconditional Love, Children of God and Gratitude.”

Published on Wednesday, this is the first podcast episode the reality star and her husband Todd Chrisley published since they were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison on Nov. 21.

In June, they were convicted on eight counts of financial fraud and two counts of tax evasion and conspiracy to defraud the United States, per the U.S. attorney’s office in Georgia’s northern district, after initially pleading not guilty. Julie Chrisley was convicted on an additional charge of obstruction of justice.

They will not need to begin the sentence until Jan. 15, 2023.

The Georgia couple rose to fame on the USA Network series “Chrisley Knows Best." USA is owned by NBC Universal, TODAY's parent company.

While the couple didn't directly address their sentencing in the episode, they discussed their religious faith at length. Julie also spoke about her anxieties.

“Worry is not from God but it’s something that I do all the time,” Julie said during the podcast.

Julie referenced an unnamed study that said 92 percent of the things people worry about never even happen and said that statement resonated with her.

“You can’t live in those ‘what ifs.’ You have to live in what you know,” she said.

Julie said her prayer partners have tried to help her live "above (her) circumstances."

"That's very hard for me cause I'm a 'live in the trenches' kind of girl," she said, adding that she lives very deeply in whatever life situation she's facing at any given moment.

Still, the reality star said it's important to know that "your circumstances are not forever" and that they're "going to eventually change." She added that it's critical to know that you're "going to be given the strength you need to get through it."

This week’s podcast conversation shifted to their approach to life, with Julie saying they are “(living) every day as if it were going to be our last.”

Todd echoed his wife’s sentiments, saying, “Yesterday doesn’t matter. Today is what we have. Tomorrow belongs to God because we’re not promised tomorrow.”

When the couple shifted focus to answer fan questions, one caller wished them well and alluded to their legal battle without naming it.

“We have had so many people reach out to us that they are praying, that they are hoping that things work out well, as we do too,” she said.

While talking about her children at the end of the episode, Julie said that she wants to be a role model for them.

“The difficulties I’m going through, how I handle it, they’re watching that as well,” she said. “If I handle it right, they’re watching. If I screw it up, they’re watching. And so for me as a parent, I want to try to make sure that I do it right more than I do it wrong because I know they’re watching, and I know it will prepare them for difficulties, unfortunately, that they will have later in life.”

In an episode of her own podcast recorded in the days before their sentencing, the couple's daughter, Savannah, spoke about the experience.

Savannah, 25, said she would take custody over her younger brother, Grayson, and niece, Chloe, if her parents were sentenced to prison.

“The best way I can describe it is grieving the loss of parents who are still alive, which is a really weird thought process and feeling,” she said.

