Julianne Hough Named as Tyra Banks' Replacement to Host ‘Dancing With the Stars'

“Dancing With the Stars” has tapped a familiar name to replace Tyra Banks as host of the upcoming 32nd season.

Julianne Hough, a former winner of the hit TV show, will serve as co-host alongside Alfonso Ribeiro, Disney+ confirmed on Monday. She joins a production that includes three judges -- Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and her brother, Derek Hough.

The Hough siblings similarly rose to prominence in their early 20s on “Dancing With the Stars.” Julianne won Season 4 alongside Olympian Apolo Ohno. The following season, Derek joined the cast and Julianne won once again, this time with Brazilian race car driver Helio Castroneves.

Julianne competed in two more seasons, while Derek participated in 15 of the next 17 seasons. His six mirrorball trophies remain a franchise record.

Julianne spent much of the past decade pursuing acting and singing opportunities but continued to remain involved in “Dancing With the Stars,” serving as a guest judge in 2013 and 2021 as well as a permanent judge from 2013 to 2017.

This announcement comes four days after “Dancing With the Stars” announced Banks’ departure to prioritize other projects.

“I feel it’s time for me to really focus on my business and entrepreneurship, but also producing more TV but behind the scenes,” Banks told TMZ of the decision. “So, you know what? I think it’s time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor.”

Banks continued by saying “my heart, my soul is into business … I really wanna focus on my business and you can’t do that hosting a show, so you’ll see me creating things, not just hosting.”

After acting and modeling for more than a decade, Banks added directing and production to her arsenal in the early 2000s. One of her most well-known projects was “America's Next Top Model,” which aired for 24 seasons.

It is assumed that Ribeiro, who is known for playing Carlton on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” will assume Banks’ responsibilities, while Hough will take over Riberio’s role.

Tune in to see Hough’s return this fall on Disney+.