Sean "Diddy" Combs

Judge denies Sean ‘Diddy' Combs' request to delay May 5 trial

Lawyers for the entertainer had requested a two-month delay, citing the need for more time to gather information about trial witnesses

By Larry Neumeister | The Associated Press

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The sex trafficking trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs will proceed as scheduled in early May despite his lawyer’s claims that they need an extra two months to prepare, a judge said Friday.

Judge Arun Subramanian said at a Manhattan federal court hearing that the hip-hop mogul’s trial, projected to last from eight to 10 weeks, will start May 5.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Lawyers for the entertainer had requested a two-month delay, citing a need for more time to gather information about trial witnesses and to cope with late additions to the indictment against their client.

Sean "Diddy" Combs Apr 10

Sean ‘Diddy' Combs dangled person over hotel balcony, indictment and lawsuits allege

Sean "Diddy" Combs Apr 4

Sean ‘Diddy' Combs hit with new sex trafficking charges a month before trial

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

But the judge, noting that Combs has at least four attorneys, said the defense has sufficient time to be ready for trial next month. He said he would not grant a delay and allow a “fishing expedition” to seek more evidence.

Combs, 55, who has been held without bail since his September arrest, turned toward the courtroom's spectators after the hearing so he could face his mother. He gave a thumbs-up toward her and two other supporters, including a man who wore a “Free Puff” sweatshirt. He has pleaded not guilty.

During Friday's hearing, Subramanian made rulings about evidence and how the trial will proceed.

Among his rulings, he said accusers who are called as witnesses by the government can testify under pseudonyms to protect their identities.

He also refused a defense request to toss out several charges in the indictment returned against Combs.

Prosecutors say Combs coerced and abused women for two decades, using his “power and prestige” as a music star to silence victims through blackmail and violence, including kidnapping, arson and physical beatings.

They say the Bad Boy Records founder induced female victims into drugged-up, elaborately produced sexual performances with male sex workers in events dubbed “Freak Offs.”

Defense lawyers have said the government is mischaracterizing the relationship Combs had with former long-term girlfriends to criminalize consensual sexual conduct.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Sean "Diddy" Combs
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us