Journalists Apologize for Mocking Appearance of Blue Ivy, Beyoncé’s 7-Year-Old Daughter

"I'm sorry about the Blue Ivy tweet — bad joke, and black girls in particular deserve better," Vanity Fair film critic K. Austin Collins said

By Janelle Griffith | NBC News

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

A journalist from Harper's magazine and another from Vanity Fair apologized this week after they were slammed for having publicly mocked Blue Ivy Carter, the 7-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, NBC News reports.

On Wednesday, the rapper Megan Thee Stallion posted two black-and-white photos of herself with Blue Ivy and Beyoncé on her Instagram and Twitter accounts. Vanity Fair film critic K. Austin Collins responded to her tweet: "I have a feeling the jay z face genes are about to really hit Blue Ivy and I feel so sorry for her."

Violet Lucca, a web editor for Harper's, replied to Collins' tweet: "The haven't already?"

