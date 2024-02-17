Jordin Sparks is putting her ‘name in the hat' to replace Katy Perry at the ‘American Idol' judges table

“American Idol” might not have to look far for a replacement for Katy Perry’s vacant seat at the judge’s table.

The “Waking Up In Vegas” singer shared Feb. 12 that the upcoming season of the singing competition show will be her last.

But Jordin Sparks, an “American Idol” alum who won the show in 2007, says she’s up for the job.

“Oh hiiii @AmericanIdol—I hear a seat opened up at the judges table! I’m putting my name in the hat!” Sparks, 34, posted on X Feb. 16.

Oh hiiii @AmericanIdol—I hear a seat opened up at the judges table! I’m putting my name in the hat! 🙋🏽‍♀️ — Jordin Sparks (@JordinSparks) February 16, 2024

Sparks came in first during the show’s sixth season at just 17 years old. She auditioned with “Because You Loved Me” by Celine Dion, immediately impressing then-judges Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson.

During the season finale, she sang Christina Aguilera’s “Fighter,” Martina McBride’s “A Broken Wing” and eventually, “This Is My Now,” to defeat Blake Lewis.

After winning “Idol,” she released her debut self-titled album. Her single “No Air,” a collaboration with Chris Brown, later received a Grammy nomination. Sparks’ other hits include “Battlefield” and “One Step at a Time.”

Sparks is often considered one of the most successful “American Idol” contestants. Insider ranked her at No. 4, behind Fantasia Barrino, Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson, the show’s first winner.

Perry announced her upcoming departure from the judge’s table on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” She has served as a judge for seven seasons alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

“I mean, I love ‘Idol’ so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat. You what I’m saying, Jimmy?” Perry said.

The trio have served as judges since ABC revived “American Idol” in 2018 and the show moved from its home network, Fox. Perry’s final season, the show’s 22nd, kicks off Feb. 18

