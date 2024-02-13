Jon Stewart takes on Biden and Trump's age in ‘Daily Show' return following 9-year hiatus

In his first time hosting "The Daily Show" since 2015, Jon Stewart didn't hold back.

In his opening monologue, which had become an iconic part of his original 16-year run on the show, Stewart took on the 2024 presidential election and its two leading candidates: Former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.

Specifically, Stewart went on a hilarious 20-minute bit about both Trump and Biden's age, with Trump being 77 and Biden 81.

"These two candidates they are both similarly challenged, and it is not crazy to think that the oldest two people in the history of the country to ever run for president might have some of these challenges," Stewart said at one point.

To prove his point about age, Stewart hilariously had the camera zoom in on his 61-year-old face.

"Look at me. Look what time hath wrought," Stewart joked. "Give the kids a treat of the lunar surface here.

"Look at this," Stewart continued, pointing to his face. "I'm like 20 years younger than these motherf------. This."

Stewart later went on to clarify that "Joe Biden isn't Donald Trump" because of a number of differences, including that "he hasn't been indicted as many times."

Stewart's return to "The Daily Show," which was announced just a few weeks ago, will have him take on hosting duties every Monday as well as an executive producer role.

Stewart's role is expected to run through the 2024 election cycle.

On the days Stewart is not hosting, the host will continue to be a rotating cast of the show's correspondents, including Jordan Klepper, Desi Lydic, Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta and Dulcé Sloan.

"The Daily Show" had been working a rotating crew of hosts since 2022, when Trevor Noah left as host. Noah had replaced Stewart, who first brought the show to popular heights during his stint as host starting in 1999.

During Stewart's 9-year hiatus from the show, he directed and wrote the political satire film, "Irresistible," and hosted "The Problem with Jon Stewart" on Apple TV+ before splitting from the streaming service in October 2023.