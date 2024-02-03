Jon Bon Jovi talks about Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown's romance

Originally appeared on E! Online

Jon Bon Jovi is singing the praises of son Jake Bongiovi and fiancée Millie Bobby Brown's love song.

Speaking to E! News Feb. 2 on the red carpet at the 2024 "MusiCares Person of the Year event," where he was the guest of honor, the veteran rocker offered his thoughts on the pair's engagement, which they announced last year.

"They're growing together," the Bon Jovi frontman told E! News' Keltie Knight. They're madly in love and we love them both for that. It's an exciting adventure."

As for whether he planned to perform at the nuptials, the 61-year-old joked, "It would be a nice way to recoup some of the money that it's costing me for one, two, three weddings this year. They've all got great partners and we're looking forward to it."

The rocker did not elaborate on the multiple weddings he plans to pay for. In 2022, his and wife Dorothea Hurley Bongiovi's son, Jesse Bongiovi, 28, got engaged to longtime girlfriend Jesse Light. Jon and Dorothea are also parents to daughter Stephanie Rose Bongiovi, 30, and son Romeo Bongiovi, 19.

Brown, who will turn 20 later this month, and Bongiovi, 21, first sparked romance rumors in mid-2021 and announced their engagement last April on Instagram. The Stranger Things actress shared a photo of the two that showed her wearing a diamond engagement ring. He wrote, "Forever." Months later, the couple celebrated at an engagement party.

The two had first connected on Instagram. "I was interested in him and wanted to know more. As soon as we spoke I knew he was going to be a huge part of my life," Brown told The Times last August. "I ran to my mum and said, ‘I really, really like him!' After we met we knew we never wanted to leave each other's side."

The rocker has previously publicly given his blessing to his son and Brown's relationship, which had come under scrutiny due to the young ages of the pair.

"I don't know if age matters," Bon Jovi told SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live last May. "If you find the right partner and you grow together, I think that would be my advice really: growing together is wise. Growing together. I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with and we like 'em all."