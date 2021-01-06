JoJo Siwa on Controversial ‘JoJo's Juice' Board Game Featuring ‘Inappropriate Content'

JoJo Siwa is addressing the criticism over the controversial Nickelodeon board game "JoJo's Juice."

The 17-year-old YouTube star, who has a young fanbase, took to Instagram and TikTok on Monday to shed some light on how the children's game ended up with "inappropriate" content for the targeted six and up audience.

"Over the weekend, it has been brought to my attention by my fans and followers on TikTok that my name and my image have been used to promote this board game that has some really inappropriate content," the "Boomerang" singer said. "Now when companies make these games, they don't run every aspect by me, so I had no idea of the types of questions that were on these playing cards."

The internet sensation continued, "Now when I first saw this I was really, really, really upset about how gross these questions were and so I brought it to Nickelodeon's attention immediately. And since then they have been working to get this game to stop being made and also pulled from all shelves wherever it's being sold."

Siwa went on to explain that she would "never, ever, ever would have approved or agreed" to a game that reportedly included questions about being arrested and nudity.

Other questions included on the multi-player game were "Who in this room would you most like to date" and "Have you ever stolen from a store?"

The "Dance Moms" alum ended her video on a positive note by adding, "I love you all so much. Thank you for bringing this to my attention so that way I can put a stop to it and get it fixed immediately."

Amid backlash, Nickelodeon and "JoJo's Juice" manufacturer Spin Master released a statement addressing the game. "We respect and value the relationship JoJo Siwa has with her fans and take the concerns raised regarding the game 'JoJo's Juice' very seriously," the statement read. "This game is no longer being manufactured and we have requested that retailers pull any remaining product from their shelves."