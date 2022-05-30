Johnny Depp Gives Surprise Performance at Jeff Beck Show in the UK

Actor Johnny Depp appears to have given a surprise musical performance at a concert in the United Kingdom on Sunday night as the jury in his defamation trial against Amber Heard, his former wife, prepared to continue deliberations Tuesday.

Depp appeared to take the stage at a show at the Sheffield City Hall in Sheffield, a city about 40 miles southeast of Manchester, for guitarist Jeff Beck's European tour, videos and photos of the performance show.

In a video shared on social media, Depp could be seen playing the guitar and singing a rendition of John Lennon's classic "Isolation" which he and Beck released as their first single together in April 2020.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.