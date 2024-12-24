Jodie Turner-Smith accuses Joshua Jackson of not paying child support

Originally appeared on E! Online

Jodie Turner-Smith is seeking support from Joshua Jackson.

According to a new court filing from "The Agency" actress — who shares 4-year-old daughter Juno with her estranged husband — the "Dawson's Creek" alum has not been paying child support amid their ongoing divorce proceedings.

In the documents submitted Dec. 23 and obtained by TMZ and Us Weekly, Turner-Smith, 38, states that Jackson, 46, "promised to always support me and ensured me that I would not have to worry about financial security for our daughter if we ever separated because he said he understood how difficult life can be as a Black woman and a single mother."

The "Queen & Slim" star filed for divorce from the "Doctor Odyssey" actor in late 2023 after four years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences" in paperwork obtained by E! News at the time.

Per Us Weekly, citing Turner-Smith's new filing, she's requesting that Jackson pay $8,543 "per month retroactive to the date of her initial filing," $28,641 a month in spousal support "while their divorce is still pending" and $250,000 for attorney fees and other legal costs.

E! News has reached out to Jackson for comment and has not heard back.

Earlier this year, Turner-Smith broke her silence on her divorce from Jackson.

"Sometimes things we really want to work just don't end up working," she explained to the Sunday Times in an interview published Feb. 25. "And that's OK."

"The most important thing," she added, "is that you choose what's healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children."

In September, Jackson — who was briefly linked to actress Lupita Nyong'o after his split from Turner-Smith — gave a shoutout to daughter Juno at the 2024 Emmys.

"Life is good," he told Laverne Cox on Live From E!: Emmys Sept 15. "I think that’s the magic sauce. I love my life. I love what I do for a living. I’ve got a beautiful little girl. There’s not much to complain about."