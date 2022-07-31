There was a full house in attendance on Jodie Sweetin and Mescal Wasilewski's wedding day!

The actress, 40, and her fiancé were married in a private ceremony at a home in Malibu, Calif. on July 30, per People. The longtime lovebirds were joined on their special day by 50 guests, including Sweetin's "Full House" castmates John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure and Andrea Barber.

"I know I have the right partner for the rest of whatever life brings me," Sweetin told the outlet. "I couldn't be more grateful."

On the special day, Sweetin wore a stunning, white lace wedding gown from Lili Bridals with a sparkling choker and floral hairpin. Wasilewski sported a black tuxedo, complete with a powder blue pocket square and matching tie.

The pair, who got engaged in January, kept their festivities sweet and simple. Sweetin walked down the aisle with her father Sam, while her two daughters -- Zoie, 14, and Beatrix, 11 -- stood at their mom's side while she and Wasilewski said "I do."

"Mescal makes me feel absolutely comfortable and secure to shine as bright as I need to," Sweetin told People. "He steps up and shows up for my girls. And we harmonize so well. He's really the best teammate I could ask for."

Sweetin and Wasilewski began a long-distance relationship back in 2017. Wasilewski later moved from New York to Los Angeles in 2020 to be closer to Sweetin, the magazine reported.

At the beginning of the year, the pair revealed on Instagram that they had gotten engaged just days before Sweetin's 40th birthday on January 19.

"I love you Mescal, for always. You're my person," Sweetin wrote on her January 17 post, which featured her new diamond shaped engagement ring. "I can't wait to see the life that lies ahead for us. Here's to us, @ghostfacelito and our life of adventures. Together."