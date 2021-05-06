Joanna Gaines Shares Pic of Her Natural Hair: ‘Going to Fix'er Up'

Joanna Gaines usually sports long, sleek waves on screen, but she's giving fans a glimpse of her natural hair texture.

The “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home” star just shared a very relatable photo in her Instagram story, showing how much natural volume her hair has before being styled.

“It takes about 1.5 hours to tame this mane. And since it’s a reveal day, I’m going to fix ’er up,” she captioned the photo.

This isn't the first time Gaines has rocked her natural hair texture on Instagram.

In November, wisps of her natural strands were visible in a lighthearted post in which she re-created an adorable childhood pic, complete with a missing tooth.

“Not much has changed and I'll probably regret this photo but it's worth saying again kids… the world needs who you were made to be!” she wrote in the caption.

The former HGTV star and current lifestyle brand mogul, 43, has spoken in the past about the importance of keeping things real on social media, rather than only presenting a so-called perfect image of herself.

As her fame grew, she said she was sometimes tempted to only share an idealized view of herself and her family with Instagram followers.

"I could feel insecurity start to creep in, and posting a photo was no longer an act of enjoying the in-the-moments of life but rather a more calculated decision," Gaines wrote in a 2019 column for The Magnolia Journal. "With every picture I found myself critiquing if there were messy backgrounds or blurry smiles.”

Now, she says she values more authenticity on social media, adding that she avoids comparing herself to others.

"I am also, finally, mindful of when the red flags of comparison or anxiety begin to move in," she wrote. "My best next step is to stop scrolling and put my phone away. That's way harder for me to do when I'm not in a great place in my head or heart, but continuing down the rabbit hole never, ever helps a thing."

