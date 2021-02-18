Jimmy Fallon Celebrates 7 Years of ‘The Tonight Show' With Cute Pic of Daughters

Jimmy Fallon is celebrating his seventh "The Tonight Show" anniversary.

The late-night talk show host shared a photo of himself and his two young daughters, Winnie, 7, and Franny, 6, surrounded by balloons.

"A lot can happen in 7 years. Thank you for having me in your living rooms and phones," he captioned the picture. "Celebrating the anniversary of @Fallontonight with my favorite co-hosts! 🎉"

Fallon's daughters have played an important role on the show in the past year during the pandemic, especially when he briefly had to host the program from home. The stripped-down version of the show became a family affair with his wife, Nancy Juvonen, operating the camera and their daughters doing hand-drawn graphics.

Fallon's daughters have also jokingly interrupted their famous dad during his monologue, hilariously ignored him as he rattled off jokes and helped him with his famous thank-you note bit.

In one memorable scene last May, Fallon deadpanned to the camera as his monologue from home collapsed into chaos as a result of his daughters' antics.

Fallon has said before that he loves hanging out with the girls as he films the at-home version of his show due to the ongoing pandemic and is “bonding with them more than ever." He added they don’t quite get what he’s doing with the camera though.

"They're not aware that I'm broadcasting this to millions of people," he said. "So if I have them help me out with a bit, they're very themselves which is cool."

Juvonen said last year that it made sense to include their kids, if for no other reason than to show viewers that their family is just like everyone else's.

“Look, this is what we’ve got,” Juvonen told New York magazine. “The only thing we kept thinking was, if we’re not ourselves and authentic and in our sweatshirts and taking walks and being messy and doing life, then (the audience is) going to feel it, and we can’t sustain it.”

Fallon took over as host of "The Tonight Show" from Jay Leno in 2014. Prior to that, he hosted "Late Night," which now stars fellow "Saturday Night Live" alum, Seth Meyers. "The Tonight Show" is the third-longest-running show on NBC, after TODAY and "Meet the Press."

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: