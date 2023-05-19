concerts

Jimmy Buffett Rescheduling Concert Due to Health Issues ‘That Needed Immediate Attention'

The legendary "Margaritaville" singer had been set to perform in Charleston, South Carolina, on May 20

Legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett is rescheduling a concert that had been set for this weekend after a trip to the hospital "to address some issues that needed immediate attention."

Buffett, 76, had a show scheduled for May 20 with his Coral Reefer band at Credit One Stadium in Charleston, South Carolina. He announced on Facebook that the show is being rescheduled due to his health issues.

"I had a sudden change of plans this week that affected us all," Buffett wrote. "Two days ago, I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas, thawing out from the California 'winter tour,' and chomping at the bit to get to Charleston.

"I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention."

Buffett announced that all previously purchased tickets will be honored when the new date for the show is announced.

"Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you," he wrote. "I also will promise you, that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I'll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup.

"You all make my life more meaningful and fulfilled than I would have ever imagined as a toe headed little boy sitting on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico," he continued. "Thank you for your prayers and thoughts, your amazing years of loyalty, and just remember, 'NOT YET!'"

Buffett has been a fixture on tour during his more than 50 years in the music business.

