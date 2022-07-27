‘Jeopardy!': Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings Will Continue Splitting Hosting Duties

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will continue to split “Jeopardy!” hosting duties.

The show's executive producer made the announcement on Wednesday.

"In Mayim and Ken, we have two outstanding hosts at the beginning of their Jeopardy! hosting careers who connect with their own unique fanbases, new fans, and the traditional Jeopardy! viewer," executive producer Michael Davies said in a statement. "Mayim and Ken are both extraordinarily talented and simply lovely humans. They support the staff and each other. They love and respect this institution of a television program. In return, the staff and I are honored to work alongside them."

Jennings, the record-holder for the longest “Jeopardy!” winning streak, is a consulting producer on the show. Bialik has already been tapped to host “Jeopardy!” prime-time and spinoff series, including a new college championship.

Jennings and Bialik had been taking turns hosting the game show for the 2021 season after Mike Richards, who was initially tapped to replace Alex Trebek, stepped down after past misogynistic and disparaging comments surfaced.

Richards also lost his role as “Jeopardy!” executive producer. His selection as host by Sony Pictures Television after a lengthy run of tryouts by other personalities was already unpopular with fans before it was discovered podcasts he had made in 2013 and 2014 contained demeaning remarks about women and minorities.

“Jeopardy!” used a series of guest hosts, including NFL star Aaron Rodgers and "Reading Rainbow's" LeVar Burton, for shows filmed after Trebek's death. The beloved host died November 2020 of cancer.

A spokesperson for Sony Pictures Television told NBC News that Richards will stay on as executive producer of the show.