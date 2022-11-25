Jennifer Lopez Reveals New Album With 20-Year Transformation Video

She's still Jenny from the Block.

On the 20th anniversary of her album "This Is Me...Then," Jennifer Lopez surprised fans by announcing the name of her upcoming album titled "This Is Me...Now" on Nov. 25.

The singer shared a short clip of herself from her 2002 album cover where she takes off her beanie as it morphs into a new image of herself now. The end of the video also includes a short moment of Lopez singing.

This is J.Lo's first album in nearly a decade following 2014's "A.K.A." She said in an interview earlier this month with Vogue that her new record signals "kind of a culmination of who I am as a person and an artist."

"People think they know things about what happened to me along the way, the men I was with — but they really have no idea, and a lot of times they get it so wrong," she explained. "There's a part of me that was hiding a side of myself from everyone. And I feel like I'm at a place in my life, finally, where I have something to say about it."

According to a press release, Lopez's new album will chronicle "the emotional, spiritual and psychological journey that she has taken over the past two decades."

The new songs will touch upon her childhood, past relationships and road to love with Ben Affleck, who she wed in a July ceremony in Las Vegas. The couple doubled down with a lavish ceremony in Georgia the following month.

"The twenty years between those dreams of youth and the adult world of love and family we embraced that day," she wrote in her her "On The JLo" newsletter in September, "brought more to this marriage than either of us ever could have imagined."

See the track list — which includes "Dear Ben pt. ll," a follow-up to her 2002 song "Dear Ben" — below.

1. "This Is Me … Now"

2. "To Be Yours"

3. "Mad in Love"

4. "Can't Get Enough"

5. "Rebound"

6. "not. going. anywhere."

7. "Dear Ben pt. ll"

8. "Hummingbird"

9. "Hearts and Flowers"

10. "Broken Like Me"

11. "This Time Around"

12. "Midnight Trip to Vegas"

13. "Greatest Love Story Never Told"

