Jennifer Aniston addresses the most shocking rumors about herself — and some are true

Originally appeared on E! Online

The one where Jennifer Aniston is an open book.

The "Friends" star got candid while discussing some of the eyebrow-raising stories that have been written about her through the years.

Aniston, 55, addressed the rumors head-on, starting off with a tabloid magazine cover claiming that she and President Barack Obama had a secret romance going on.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

“Of all the calls you get from your publicist where you’re like, ‘Oh no, what’s it gonna be?’ Or the emails saying some cheesy tabloid’s going to make up a story and then it’s that,” she quipped on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Oct. 2, adding, “I was not mad at it.”

For full transparency, Aniston shut down the rumor, noting, “I know Michelle Obama more than him.”

However, she did confirm a few notions that are out there — including the fact that she’s gotten a salmon sperm facial, joking, “Don’t I look like a salmon? Don’t I have beautiful salmon skin?”

Television's biggest stars stepped out in style for the 2024 Emmy Awards, providing so many glamorous and daring fashion moments!

But that wasn’t the most out-there hearsay that Aniston set the record straight on. She also admitted to traveling abroad with jars of olives and having a Ziplock bag with her dead therapist’s ashes inside.

“Can I plead the… it’s a little true,” Aniston stammered. “Oh, I’m gonna sound like I really need a therapist after this. It’s a long story.”

But that’s not all. She also confirmed that as a kid she had a piece of her artwork hanging in New York’s Museum of Modern Art.

And last but not least, host Kimmel concluded his line of questioning by asking if her family would really make her belly dance on Christmas Eve.

“Anytime, not just Christmas Eve,” she shared. “The Greeks love any kind of a family dinner. Yes, they would say, ‘Let’s get up and watch’... I get such anxiety when friends do that their children because of the inner trauma from having to perform and belly dance in front of my great aunts and uncles and grandmothers.”

Jennifer Aniston is sharing her disbelief for Republican Vice-Presidential nominee J.D. Vance’s past comments about “childless” women.