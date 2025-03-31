Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez to wed in Venice amid local concerns over scale of ceremony

Billionaire Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez are set to have a wedding ceremony in Venice, Italy, the Municipality of Venice said, despite local concerns over the scale of the celebrations in Italy's floating city.

The Municipality of Venice said in a statement on March 29 that the city is equipped to handle the event, as it has hosted large-scale events from a G7 summit to the Venice Film Festival.

“The many speculations and fake news circulating about Jeff Bezos’ wedding are completely unfounded," the municipality said. "Only 200 guests will have been invited and therefore it will be easy for Venice to accommodate such an event, without any disruption whatsoever to the city, its residents and visitors."

Luca Zuin, spokesperson for the mayor of Venice, told CNN Bezos and Sanchez's celebrations are scheduled to take place from June 24 to 26, and will reportedly take place on the Amazon founder's superyacht anchored in the Venice lagoon.

"The organization have categorically not booked large amounts of gondolas or excessive numbers of water taxis and it is their utmost priority to make sure the city functions as normal, for all, with no abnormal disruption to anyone," the municipality said.

Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said the Municipality of Venice is “mutually working and supporting the organizers to ensure that the event will be absolutely respectful of the fragility and uniqueness of the city.”

Representatives for Bezos, 61, and Sanchez, 55, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.

The 200-person guest list could include stars like Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria and more, according to media outlets like People. Other celebrities like Salma Hayek, and George and Amal Clooney have also exchanged vows in Venice.

Bezos and Sanchez announced their engagement in 2023, after dating for four years. Sanchez told Vogue in 2023 that her fiancé popped the question aboard his yacht.

Sanchez shared more details about the wedding planning while on TODAY in 2024.

"I do have a Pinterest. I’m just like every other bride," she said. "I never thought at 54 — I’m going to be 55 ... that you know I’d be an author and that I’d be getting married. I mean, life is just beginning."

Bezos was previously married to MacKenzie Scott from 1993 to 2019, and they share four children.

Sanchez was married to Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell from 2005 to 2019. She shares two children with Whitesell, and another son with former partner and retired NFL player Tony Gonzalez.

Before her wedding, Sanchez, a licensed helicopter pilot, is leading a mission to space along with an all-women flight crew, including Katy Perry, Gayle King and more.

Blue Origin, Bezos' space technology company, is sending the women into space this spring.

