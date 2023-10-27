Jay-Z reveals the name he and Beyoncé almost gave daughter Blue Ivy

Originally appeared on E! Online

Before landing on Blue Ivy Carter, Jay-Z and Beyoncé were actually crazy in love with another name.

"It was supposed to be Brooklyn," the "Forever Young" rapper revealed in an Oct. 27 interview with "CBS Mornings," a connection to his beloved hometown. "That was the name we had in theory. But when we got the little sonograms, you know, they're super small and we were calling her Blueberry. It was like a nickname. And for nine months we're like, 'Look at little Blueberry.'"

So it was on to the next one as far as they were concerned when it came to a moniker for their daughter, now 11.

"It was natural," the Emmy winner, who also shares twins Rumi and Sir Carter, 6, with the "Crazy in Love" singer, continued. "We just took the Berry off and just called her Blue."

And, of course, the rest is history.

As for what that history entails? Well, as concertgoers of the Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour witnessed this year, Blue Ivy graced the stage alongside her mom to slay a few routines for the first time — an experience her dad couldn't be prouder to see.

Blue Ivy Carter's Iconic Moments

"I still get goosebumps seeing her walk on stage," he shared. "Because Blue's been born into this world, she's been born into a life she didn't ask for. Since she was born, she's been in scrutiny and everyone has an opinion. Even [as] a little girl, how she keeps her hair. So for her to be on that stage and reclaim her power, and the song is called ‘My Power,' and it's just — you can't write a better script."

And while the musician knows first-hand that 99 problems can easily happen as a performer, Blue gave it all her energy and didn't look back.

"I know how nervous she was," he said. "I know how frightened she was. And she wanted to do it. She wanted to do it the first night, and we were like, ‘Okay, if it's something you want to do, you can't just go out there. You gotta go work with the dancers and go work.' And she worked every day."