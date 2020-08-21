Jay-Z

Jay-Z, Pharrell Release New Song About Black Ambition

Jay-Z and Williams have collaborated on a number of hit songs throughout the last two decades

By The Associated Press

Jay-Z and (left) Pharrell Williams (right).
Getty Images

Jay-Z and Pharrell Williams have teamed up to release a new song about Black ambition titled “Entrepreneur."

The track was released Friday. It is in conjunction with TIME's special cover project “The New American Revolution," which was curated by Williams and includes conversations with Angela Davis, Naomi Osaka, Tyler, the Creator and others about the inequalities Black people encounter in the U.S.

A preview of “Entrepreneur"was made available Thursday. “Black Twitter, what’s that? When Jack gets paid, do you?” raps Jay-Z, referring to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. “For every one Gucci, support two FUBU’s.”

Entertainment News

17 mins ago

Weinstein Seeks to Pursue Arbitration Over Firing

Anthony Mmesoma Madu 1 hour ago

Nigerian Boy Gains Fame With Dance Video as Stars Pay Homage

On the track, Williams sings: “In this position with no choice/The system imprison young Black boys/Distract with white noise."

Williams told TIME the song is “about how tough it is to be an entrepreneur in our country to begin with."

“Especially as someone of color, there’s a lot of systemic disadvantages and purposeful blockages," he continued. “How can you get a fire started, or even the hope of an ember to start a fire, when you’re starting at disadvantages with regards to health care, education, and representation?”

Jay-Z is the featured artist on Williams' song. “Entrepreneur" was produced by the Neptunes, the duo of Williams and longtime collaborator Chad Hugo.

Jay-Z and Williams have collaborated on a number of hit songs throughout the last two decades, including “I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me)," “Excuse Me Miss," “Change Clothes," “Frontin'" and “Apeshit," also featuring Beyoncé.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Jay-ZPharrell Williams
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us