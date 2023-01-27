Jay Leno Reportedly Suffers Broken Bones in Motorcycle Accident Months After Garage Fire

The accident happened just months after Leno sustained serious burns after his vintage car erupted in flames on Nov. 12 in his Los Angeles garage

BritWeek's Luxury Car Rally Co-Hosted By The Petersen Automotive Museum

Jay Leno is reportedly recovering from a motorcycle accident last week that left him with several broken bones just months after he sustained serious burns in a fire that broke out in his Los Angeles garage.

Speaking to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the comedian and talk show host revealed that he was knocked off his motorcycle on Jan. 17 in an incident that left him with a broken collarbone, two broken ribs and two cracked kneecaps.

“But I’m OK!” Leno, 72, reportedly told the outlet. “I’m OK, I’m working. I’m working this weekend.”

The former “Tonight Show” host said he had been working on a vintage motorcycle and was testing the vehicle out when he noticed the smell of leaking gas.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us