Jay Cutler, Kristin Cavallari Announce Divorce

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler and reality TV star Kristin Cavallari have announced that they are filing for divorce after a 10-year relationship.

The couple, who began dating in 2010 and were married in 2013, announced their separation on Instagram Sunday afternoon with identical statements:

“With great sadness after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” a statement from the couple read. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just a situation of two people growing apart.”

The couple have three children together, with sons Camden and Jaxon and daughter Saylor.

Earlier this month, the couple revealed on social media that they were stranded in the Bahamas amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Photos from recent days indicated that the family had returned to their home in Tennessee.

In 12 NFL seasons, Cutler threw for 35,133 yards and 227 touchdowns. He spent the majority of his career with the Bears, throwing for 23,443 yards and 154 touchdowns in eight seasons in Chicago.

Cutler was released by the Bears after the 2016 season, and played one more year for the Miami Dolphins before hanging up his spikes for good.

Cavallari rose to fame when she appeared on the MTV show "Laguna Beach," which ran from 2004 to 2006. She worked as an actress after the show ended, and later started the fashion company "Uncommon James." Her work with the company and some of her home life was profiled in the E! series "Very Cavallari," which premiered in 2018.

Cutler and Cavallari began dating in 2010, and were engaged the following spring. They called off the engagement later that year, but later reconciled and were married in the summer of 2013.