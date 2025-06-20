Jason Segel and Kayla Radomski are engaged after 2 years of dating

Originally appeared on E! Online

Jason Segel's love for Kayla Radomski isn't shrinking — in fact, it’s only growing.

The "So You Think You Can Dance" alum announced that she's engaged to the "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" actor by sharing five photos of his fairytale proposal on Instagram.

Radomski captioned the June 18 carousel post "FOREVER YES," along with diamond ring and heart emojis. She also called it the "best day of my life" when she reshared the photos to her Instagram Stories.

Segel, 45, got down on one knee in front of a columned statue in a garden at the Huntington Library in Pasadena surrounded by pink and red flower arrangements, with petals strewn under the couple's feet. Radomski, 34, appeared to be surprised by the romantic moment, staring at the new rock on her finger in disbelief as Segel looked on in happiness.

The pair — who were first romantically linked in October 2023 — shared a kiss before sitting down at a table overlooking the garden, with Segel sweetly holding Radomski's hand as a bottle of champagne chilled in an ice bucket behind them.

A day later, the newly engaged couple enjoyed a casual lunch at the Mexican restaurant El Cholo in Los Angeles, during which Radomski’s new engagement was on full display.

This milestone comes over a year after the "How I Met Your Mother" alum — who had split from his longtime artist girlfriend Alexis Mixter after eight years of dating in 2021 — and the "Footloose" actor made their red carpet debut at the Golden Globes in January 2024, where Segel was nominated for his performance in "Shrinking."

After the outing, which came just a few months after they were first romantically linked, Radomski took to Instagram to gush about his achievement.

"I am so incredibly proud of you!!!!" she wrote on Instagram at the time. "What a dream. You are absolutely one of the hardest working and most deserving humans on this planet. My Golden Globe Nominee! I love that we got to spend a whole day celebrating YOU and your talent!!! I love you so much baby!"