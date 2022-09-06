"Aquaman" star Jason Momoa is making a splash with his new 'do.

The actor, 43, got his hair cut to support a cause close to his heart and documented the process in a video posted to Instagram Sept. 5.

"Hand me those braids," he told the person trimming his tresses before holding up his chopped strands. "Shaving off the hair. Ohhhh man! I've never even felt the wind right there."

While undergoing his hair transformation, Momoa urged his followers to eliminate single-use plastics from their lives.

"I'm tired of these plastic bottles. We gotta stop," the star continued. "Plastic forks, all that s--t. It just goes into our land. It goes into our ocean. I'm here in Hawaii right now and just seeing things in our ocean, it's just so sad. So please, anything you can do to eliminate single-use plastic in your life, help me....Plastic bottles are ridiculous. Bring your canteen or now everyone is making the aluminum, which is fantastic. So, aloha. We're going to keep going."

This isn't the first time Momoa has raised awareness for the cause. In 2019, he shaved his signature beard and discussed the need to use recyclable aluminum. At the time, Momoa also announced the launch of his company Mananalu, which sells drinking water in an aluminum bottle.

"Here's to new beginnings let's spread the aloha," the "Game of Thrones" alum captioned his most recent post. "Be better at protecting our land and oceans. We need to cut single use plastics out of our lives and out of our seas. Plastic bottles, plastic bags, packaging, utensils all of it. Let's aloha our 'ina together aloha j. @mananalu.water."