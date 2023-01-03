Jamie Lee Curtis, Tracy Morgan and More Headline the List of Golden Globes Presenters

Viewers don’t know who will win any Golden Globes at next week’s ceremony, but they do know who will be handing them out.

At this year's show, which will be hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tracy Morgan, Quentin Tarantino, Billy Porter and Natasha Lyonne headline the list of presenters. Other big names that will be presenting include Ana De Armas, Ana Gasteyer, Nicole Byer, Niecy Nash, Colman Domingo and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez.

“The Banshees of Inisherin” paced the field with eight nominations, including best picture (musical or comedy) and best actor for Colin Farrell.

While it remains to be seen who will go home a winner, it is known that Eddie Murphy will end the night with some hardware. The "Dr. Dolittle" actor will be honored with the 2023 Cecil B. DeMille Award, which “is presented to a talented individual for their outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment,” according to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization which hands out the Golden Globes.

Ryan Murphy will also receive the Carol Burnett Award, given to someone for “their body of work and the lasting impact that their television career achievements have had on both the industry and audiences,” according to the HFPA.

The 80th Annual Golden Globes will air live Jan. 10 on NBC at 8 p.m. ET. The show will also stream on Peacock.

This will mark a return to the small screen for the Golden Globes, which did not air in 2022 after a Los Angeles Times story examining the HFPA's diversity and ethics revealed the HFPA did not have any Black members and led to organizational changes.

The nominations for the 80th Golden Globe Awards were announced on Monday, with “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Abbot Elementary” leading the pack.

