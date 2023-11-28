Jada Pinkett Smith confirms future of her and Will Smith's marriage after separation revelation

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith are in it for the long haul.

The "Red Table Talk" host, who revealed last month she and Will Smith have been separated since 2016, has officially put an end to any speculation about where their marriage stands going forward.

"We're staying together forever," Jada Pinkett Smith said in a preview of her Nov. 28 appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," via Entertainment Weekly. "I tried. We tried."

Jada Pinkett Smith, whose tell-all memoir, "Worthy," delves into the ups and downs of her marriage with Will Smith, admitted she considered filing for divorce but ultimately decided against it.

"I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce," she said in an Oct. 13 NBC News Special. "We will work through whatever, and I just haven't been able to break that promise."

As for why Jada Pinkett Smith, who had previously spoken about her and Will Smith's marital difficulties on her former Facebook Watch show, waited until now to reveal details about their separation? Well, it all comes down to them not being ready yet.

"Still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in partnership," she said. "In regards to, how do we present that to people? We hadn't figured that out."

Will Smith shared insight into their current dynamic when he appeared alongside their kids Jaden Smith, 25, Willow Smith, 23, and his son with ex Sheree Zampino, Trey Smith, 31, at her Baltimore book event in October.

The Oscar winner described their relationship as "very long and tumultuous" over the last 30 years. "We call it ‘brutiful,'" according to the Baltimore Banner. "It was brutal and beautiful at the same time."

In fact, despite the current scrutiny over where he and Jada Pinkett Smith, who wed in 1997, stand, the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" actor is happier than ever.

"I have achieved every single thing I have ever wanted in my entire life," he said. "There is not one thing left that I desire in this world—all of the awards, all of the money, the family—everything I've ever dreamed."