JJ Watt Marries Pro Soccer Player Kealia Ohai in the Bahamas

J.J. Watt is officially off-the-market, y'all!

The Houston Texans defensive end has a lot to celebrate, especially now that he's married to pro soccer player, Kealia Ohai.

On Saturday, the two lovebirds tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in the Bahamas. For their destination wedding, many of the pair's nearest and dearest were in attendance.

In fact, North Carolina Courage and USWNT star Crystal Dunn took to social media to show off her friend's elegant bridal gown.

In the photo, the 28-year-old soccer star looks picture-perfect in a mermaid-style wedding dress.

And instead of wearing a typical strapless design, Kealia opted for a jewel-encrusted spaghetti strap piece, which featured a fully beaded and intricately embroidered bodice. Her tulle bottom appeared to be decked out in glitzy fabric and sequins.

While the newlyweds have yet to share details about their wedding celebration, the two certainly enjoyed their tropical getaway days leading up to their big day.

J.J. Watt Is Engaged to Pro Soccer Player Kealia Ohai

"my valentine now and forever," the NFL star captioned an Instagram post, alongside a photo of him holding onto his soccer star.

The two appeared to be soaking up the sun on a yacht, a day before they exchanged their vows.

The news of their wedding comes less than a year after they got engaged.

Back in May, Watt got down on one knee and popped the big question. "I'm the luckiest man in the world," he wrote after announcing the happy news.

"Still can't believe I get to be with you forever," Ohai shared on Instagram with a photo of the magical moment her beau proposed. "I love you."

The couple had been dating for three years, before taking their romance to the next level. Now, they're husband and wife.

Congrats to the newlyweds!

This story first appeared on eonline.com. More from eonline: