Iyanna "Yaya" Mayweather has pleaded guilty to stabbing Lapattra Jacobs, the mother of rapper YoungBoy NBA's child, two years ago.

The 21-year-old daughter of boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. entered the guilty plea during an in-person appearance at Texas' Harris County Court on April 13, according to records reviewed by E! News.

In court papers signed by Iyanna and obtained by E! News, she admitted to "unlawfully, intentionally and unknowingly" causing injury to Lapattra by cutting her "with a knife" during an incident in April 2020.

Mayweather is facing six years of probation, which may include community service, per the docs. The filing also states that she has waived her right to an appeal.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Her sentencing has been scheduled for June 16.

Then 19 years old, Iyanna was arrested on April 4, 2020, on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to Lapattra's stabbing, NBC News reported. At the time, police told the outlet that the victim was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Mayweather was released from police custody that same day after posting $30,000 bond, according to online records.

The alleged altercation occurred at the Houston home of YoungBoy NBA, born Kentrell Gaulden, after Mayweather found Lapattra there and identified herself as the rapper's fiance, according to a previous report from TMZ, citing law enforcement sources. During her arrest, Mayweather allegedly told police that Jacobs had pulled her hair and ran into the kitchen, where the incident took place, per the outlet.

Kent A. Schaffer, an attorney for Mayweather, told E! News in a statement on April 15, "We resolved the case against Iyanna by reaching an agreement with the state."

"Iyanna will be sentenced to a term deferred adjudication for a period of six years at which time the case will be dismissed and she will have no conviction," Schaffer continued. "In addition she will be eligible for early termination in two years, pending her good behavior."

The lawyer added, "While we fully believe that she did not provoke the problem and was acting to defend herself, neither her boyfriend nor his bodyguards, who were the only neutral witnesses, refused to talk to us or the police. This left us in a position where we had to decide if it was worth risking a lengthy prison sentence where we could otherwise remove all risk."

E! News has reached out to YoungBoy's rep for comment.