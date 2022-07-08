‘I've Hit a Breaking Point': Shawn Mendes Postpones Next 3 Weeks of Concerts

Singer Shawn Mendes has postponed his concert in Connecticut at the Mohegan Sun hotel to take some time to focus on his mental health.

The 23-year-old singer announced on Friday that he has decided to postpone his upcoming concerts after hitting “a breaking point.”

The postponement is one of many over the span of three weeks, Mendes said on Twitter. The concert was set to take place on July 29.

"I've been touring since I was 15 and to be honest, it's always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family," Mendes said.

The singer said he spent a few years off the road and felt as if he was ready to "dive back in," but admitted that his decision was premature.

"Unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I've hit a breaking point." -Shawn Mendes

"After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost," Mendes said.

In a follow-up tweet, he reassured his fans that he was well, tweeting, “im honestly so okay! i just wanna communicate with you guys in a real honest way. so i just typed i big old note out for you lol.”

Mendes kicked off his Wonder Tour in Portland, Oregon, on June 27. It is scheduled to run until Oct. 26, ending in Newark, New Jersey. He also has a European leg of the tour, which is set to begin on May 31, 2023.

The concert has been postponed until further notice.