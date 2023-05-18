Ireland Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Musician RAC

Ireland Baldwin's baby girl has landed!

The model gave birth to her first child—a daughter named Holland—with musician RAC, they shared on Instagram May 18.

Baldwin posted a picture of the couple in a hospital bed while holding their baby girl, all bundled up with a white cap. Her cousin Alaia Baldwin commented, "But you look so pretty."

Holland's arrival also means that Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger have officially become grandparents.

Previously, Basinger—who finalized her divorce with Alec Baldwin in 1993 after nine years of marriage—made a remark about the special similarities between her own journey to motherhood and Ireland's pregnancy, which the 27-year-old first announced in December by posting a sonogram on Instagram.

After many fans noted how Ireland Baldwin's baby looked like a small dog in the ultrasound photo, the "L.A. Confidential" star posted one from her personal collection and wrote, "I know it's hard to read…But in April of 1995, this was a note I wrote on one of my first sonograms of baby Ireland."

"It said '4 white paws and a tail,'" she continued. "'Like I said to Dr. Liu (my OB), 'It's a puppy!'"

Basinger, 69, went on to joke that she initially thought Ireland was pregnant with a beagle when she first saw her daughter's sonogram. "Like mother, like daughter," she quipped, "and a new baby girl coming our way."

Ireland Baldwin was also active on social media throughout her pregnancy, sharing candid updates about her journey. In a Jan. 18 Instagram post, the Grudge Match actress wrote, "Pregnancy is hard...It takes so much out of you. I wasn't ready for that."

She continued, "Being someone who deals with healthy anxiety on a daily basis, pregnancy turned things into high gear. I've struggled to adapt to these changes. Bodily sensations. Pains and aches. Organs going to s--t randomly. I know everyone has a different experience, and mine is easy compared to most, but f--k it's a struggle."

However, she noted that "none of this reflects on how excited I am" to be a mom, adding, "All of this is still worth it."

And as for Holland's unique name? Ireland has said she and RAC, born André Allen Anjos, chose a country-themed moniker "because we wanted to keep that consistent."

"And then I love the actress Holland Taylor," she gushed during the Jan. 31 episode of "Girlboss Radio" podcast. "I've always loved that name since I was young. I just thought that was such a classy, beautiful name."