Indiana farm made a corn maze with Caitlin Clark's face and it's spectacular

Caitlin Clark has only been playing in Indiana for a few months, but she has certainly made an impression — even in the corn fields.

A farm in northwest Indiana carved out an elaborate corn maze in honor of the point guard who plays for the state's WNBA team, the Indiana Fever.

On Sept. 9, County Line Orchard shared a photo and video of their shrine on Instagram, which shows a profile of the 22-year-old wearing her Indiana Fever jersey with No. 22.

Alongside the basketball star, the words “We (heart) Caitlin Clark” appear.

“At County Line Orchard, we are celebrating women’s sports by designing our maze in the likeness of Caitlin Clark!” the caption for the post reads. “Her incredible success and impact on the WNBA is a huge inspiration, and as a proud Indiana business, we wanted to pay tribute to her achievements!”

Fans of the athlete jumped into the post’s comment section to offer their praise and share heart emojis.

“Love this, as a CC fan may have to take a couple extra days when we go to Fridays game,” one user commented.

“This is some amazing art! Love me some CC and Indiana Fever,” another replied.

Clark, who graduated from the University of Iowa this past year, has been described as one of the greatest players in college basketball. She was the No. 1 pick during the 2024 WNBA Draft this past April.

“This is a dream come true. These are the moments you dream of. ... I can’t think of a better place for myself to start my career,” she said at a press conference after being drafted. “A place that loves basketball, that supports women’s basketball and an organization that really does things the right way, has championship pedigree. I’m just very thankful that they have a belief in me.”

Clark finished out her college career by earning Big Ten Player of the Year. She was also named as the all-time leading scorer in NCAA Division I basketball history for men or women.

