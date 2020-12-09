‘ICarly' Is Coming Back With the Original Stars on Paramount+

It's a big day for anyone who was really into television in the late 2000s/early 2010s.

First we learned there's going to be a "True Blood" reboot, and now TVLine reports that Paramount+ (currently known as CBS All Access) has ordered a revival of "iCarly," featuring original series stars Miranda Cosgrove, 27, Nathan Kress, 28, and Jerry Trainor, 43.

"iCarly" originally ran on Nickelodeon from 2007 to 2012 and was about a teen named Carly (Cosgrove) making a web series with her friends Freddie (Kress) and Sam, played by Jennette McCurdy. McCurdy is currently missing from the main returning cast and there's also no sign of Gibby (Noah Munck). Trainor plays Carly's quirky older brother Spencer, who was known for his wacky inventions.

The new series is being developed by Jay Kogen ("School of Rock" the series) and Ali Schouten ("Diary of a Future President," "Champions," "Merry Happy Whatever").

Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2020 Guide

"iCarly" ended in 2012 when Carly went to Italy with her dad while Sam went on to star in "Sam & Cat," the short-lived series that brought together "iCarly's" Sam and "Victorious" Cat, played by Ariana Grande. That show aired 35 episodes between 2013 and 2014.

Paramount Plus is the future name of CBS All Access, which is rebranding in 2021 as it incorporates more content from MTV, BET and Nickelodeon and tries to compete with HBO Max, Netflix, Peacock, Disney+ and Hulu.

"iCarly" joins an ever-growing list of reboots and revivals coming to streaming services over the next couple years, including Peacock's "Saved By the Bell," "Clueless" and "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," HBO Max's "True Blood," "Pretty Little Liars" and "Gossip Girl." Disney+ is currently in limbo with "Lizzie McGuire" and Showtime is also reviving "Dexter" as a limited series.

Our eyeballs are certainly about to be very busy, as if they weren't already.