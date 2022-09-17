Husband Posts Hilarious Wanted Ad ‘Looking for Gay Man' to Party With Wife

One New York man on Craigslist tried to find a crafty solution to ensure his wife could go to weekend events safely without him in attendance.

In a Craigslist ad, shared by popular nightlife producer Terence Edgerson on Instagram, a husband was seeking someone to chaperone his wife on weekend excursions so he would be able to “get some rest.” Edgerson — known as NY Social Bee online — shared a screenshot of the listing titled “Looking for Gay man to take wife out to party (Chelsea),” which appears to have since been removed from the website.

TODAY reached out to Craigslist for confirmation on the post but did not immediately hear back.

“My wife is great but she always wants to go out. Especially to Brooklyn electronic music events,” the post begins “Unfortunately, I’m unable to keep up with her. I’m not disabled or anything. I just need someone who can chaperone her to these events as a friend so I can get some rest.”

The listing continued, with the husband writing, “Ideally, you’re into this type of music, you like to party, and are probably in your late 20’s to 30’s. She’s 30.”

The husband set an hourly rate, as well as offering to cover the price of admission to any event that would take place “most likely on a Friday or Saturday."

“If you’re interested, please respond with a brief description about yourself. Thanks,” the post concluded.

Edgerson — who lives in Brooklyn — told TODAY on the phone that he had first come across the original post after a friend sent it to him and immediately found it hilarious as an event producer himself.

"I host parties for different people... and so I was reading it and I was cracking up thinking, 'Oh my god, this is me, someone gay to take out my wife,'" he explained.

He decided to share the post on Sept. 14 — which has now amassed over 2,000 likes and nearly 200 comments — with his more than 10,000 followers. Though the original post appears to no longer be live for users to respond to directly, several people in the comment section on Instagram shared their thoughts, as well as their unofficial applications for the role.

“The way I’d take little miss thang out for a good time we’d be out from 9p-6am,” one Instagram user wrote.

Another added, “Finally, a way to put my plus ones to work!”

“I think I would be really good at this,” one user offered up, while another added, “OK so like where are we going?”

One Craigslist user also submitted a listing seemingly in response to the original after it was removed. The person said they were a well-known DJ in Brooklyn, as well as across the United States.

“I am not gay; however, I have a lot of female friends that would love to welcome a new friend into the group!” they wrote in the post. “We go out once to twice a week, mostly around Bushwick to a variety of electronic events whether or not I am playing that night. When I am playing there will be backstage/greenroom access which is a must have experience for a music lover!”

They shared the date and location of the next event the group would be attending and tried to grab the attention of the husband who originally posted the offer. They added, “I hope you see this and would like to message so we can work something out!”

While Edgerson, 32, was shocked by the amount of people who engaged with his post, he wasn't surprised by the overwhelming positivity and number of people offering to fill the role. He explained, "I think that it also really shows our community, how we really love to bring people in and take care of them — like come with me and I'll show you everything."

Edgerson also said that he thought the original listing was a touching sentiment from the husband.

"It's super sweet of him being like 'Someone, please hang out with my wife and also know that she's not going out by herself and she's safe with someone,'" he said. "Which is what we always look for in nightlife and clubs: making sure that people are with friends and they're safe."

