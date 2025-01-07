Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster confirm relationship after months of rumors

Originally appeared on E! Online

The curtain is going up on a new romance.

Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman, whose chemistry in Broadway's "The Music Man" captivated fans, confirmed their relationship months after romance rumors began swirling about the pair.

Foster and Jackman stepped out hand-in-hand for a dinner date in Santa Monica, Calif., on Jan. 6, according to photos obtained by People. He was dressed casually in white trousers, a grey tee and black zip-up jacket, while she was dressed to impress in a green gown and camel coat.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Since 2023, the triple threats have both gone through major personal changes in their lives, with Jackman and his wife of almost 30 years Deborra-Lee Furness announcing their split in September 2023, while Foster, 49, filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years Ted Griffin more than a year later in October.

In addition to their newly single statuses, much of the online speculation that Jackman and Foster's relationship had taken a turn for the romantic was the undeniable bond the two shared while working on the 2022 revival of "The Music Man." In fact, leading up to the news of their relationship, many of their sweetest interview moments resurfaced.

READ: Broadway Star Sutton Foster Files for Divorce From Husband Ted Griffin After 10 Years

Take, for instance, Foster's comments about the "Wolverine" actor as they took on leading roles Marian and Harold in "The Music Man."

“He has an impeccable reputation of being the hardest working man, incredibly kind, and generous — and all of that is true,” Foster, who shares 7-year-old daughter Emily with Griffin, told Vogue in 2022. “He’s now become one of my best friends, which was a surprise, because you usually go into these things thinking, ‘Well, I hope we get along.’ But we just spent Memorial Day with our families. It’s really fun to meet new friends after 40.”

She also addressed their onstage chemistry — which sometimes appeared audience members as the actors breaking character.

“One of the things that our director said early on was when you’re watching two characters fall in love, you look for the moments where they make each other smile,” the Tony Award winner explained. “So it’s sort of birthed out of that, and it’s a spontaneous moment that’s different every single night. It toes that line of, is it Harold and Marian, or Hugh and Sutton?”

Jackman, meanwhile, has been candid about his longtime admiration for Sutton and her work.

As the 56-year-old gushed to Seth Meyers during his and Foster's joint appearance on "Late Night" in 2022, “I saw her do Thoroughly Modern Millie, when you were like 4 years old. I’ve watched everything she’s done. It’s amazing.”

Foster — who was previously married to Christian Borle — and her estranged husband Griffin have kept quiet on their split.

For Jackman and Furness’ part, the pair announced their breakup in September 2023, noting their family — including kids Oscar, 24, and Ava, 19 — remained a priority.

"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," the pair told People in a Sept. 15 joint statement. "Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

And in May 2023, Furness, 69, provided an update on how she was faring as a newly single woman.

"[I learned] that I'm strong and resilient," she told People at a New York screening of Force of Nature: The Dry 2. "And that I — we are all a constant evolution."