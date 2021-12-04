‘HSM”s Monique Coleman Reveals How Corbin Bleu Supported Her After She Had a Miscarriage

Wildcats always look out for each other, even in the toughest times.

In an interview with People, posted on Friday, Dec. 3, Monique Coleman of "High School Musical" fame revealed that she suffered a miscarriage before filming the new Lifetime movie "A Christmas Dance Reunion" with fellow movie alum Corbin Bleu. Production on the TV holiday film took place in fall 2020 and the project aired Friday.

Monique, who also revealed in 2019 that she had had a miscarriage, told People she thought she would film the movie while pregnant and that when she suffered her latest loss, Corbin, 32, and his wife Sasha Clements were there for her. She said that during filming on Oct. 15, Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, the couple lit a candle in her honor and sent her a photo and a prayer and told her that they were thinking of her.

"We were in quarantine in our respective rooms," said Monique, 41, "but to be able to talk to them about that and to bond with them in this really difficult time where I'm alone in a room by myself, but not to feel alone, was just so special."

Monique, who married Walter Jordan in 2012, had channeled her grief about her 2019 miscarriage into art. On Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day in 2019, she shared on Instagram a short dance piece she filmed.

"On August 7, 2019 I had a miscarriage," the actress wrote at the time. "For the first time in my life, I couldn't string together eloquent enough words to express what I had been through in a meaningful and impactful way. However, when I learned that 1 in 4 women experiences this devastating and unexplainable loss I knew I couldn't remain silent. I decided to use the language of dance to say what I couldn't with words."

She continued, "I pray that this piece promotes brave conversation &healing and above all makes our spirit baby proud #UNBORNtribute."